Lewandowski Bragged About 'Stabbing Man In The Back Of The Head'

More ugly details have emerged following the report that now former Trump campaign worker, Corey Lewandowski, drunkenly assaulted a married Trump donor in Utah.

As we already discussed here, Lewandowski has now been replaced by Pam Bondi after accusations emerged of Lewandowski harassing Trashelle Odom, wife of construction executive John Odom to the point where Odom feared for her safety, before apparently moving on to have an extramarital affair with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was there the night of the incident with Odom.

The Daily Mail got a copy of the statement Odom gave to the police, and it paints an even uglier picture of Lewandowski for anyone that didn't think that was possible: EXCLUSIVE: Married Trump donor tells police she feared for her safety when Corey Lewandowski told her 'he stabbed a man in the back of the head and killed him' as her husband slams the political operative's 'violent and harassing' behavior: Trashelle Odom, of Boise, Idaho, the wife of a construction company executive, claimed in the police report obtained by DailyMail.com that the married Lewandowski said that he 'was from a bad part of Boston and to have killed people,' while seated next to her at the charity dinner at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on on September 26. Odom claimed that on the night of the dinner - which she was personally invited to with South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem by American socialite Jackie Siegel - she was frightened when he allegedly told her: 'When I was 10, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him. She added that the father-of-four told her that when he was older, he 'stabbed a man in the back of the head, also killing him'. 'I initially believed that he was joking and attempted to laugh it off,' she noted but the statements came after Lewandowski had already made unwanted sexual advanced towards her.

Here's the statement with all the ugly details:

Lewandowski may be out of Trump's orbit for now, but he'll be back. Birds of a feather.