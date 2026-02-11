Peter Navarro Blames Horrific Jobs Report On Undocumented Workers

On the heels of the terrible December retail sales report, coupled with a rise in inflation, White House economic advisor Peter Navarro egregiously claimed the January jobs report will be bad because of illegal immigration.

WTF?

Migrants and undocumented workers are the fallback position for every racist and horrific move Von Shitzhispants has made when dealing with the US economy, trade, tariffs, and inflation.

NAVARRO: I want to note the jobs reports kind of come out tomorrow. Yeah, we have to revise our expectations down significantly for what a monthly job number should look like when we were letting in two million illegal aliens. It just they're coming and coming.

Listen, you piece of sh*t. Your administration has claimed all undocumented and migrant workers have stopped coming into the country under the iron fist of Demented Donald.

So how is it that 2 million migrants have somehow come in through Trump's beautiful border walls and taken away all the jobs in January?

Navarro knows what the report says and his jobs was to lie and have Mario Bartiromo bat her eyes like a love sick teenager.

His lies didn't stop there.

NAVARRO: And by the way, all of the jobs that we were creating in Biden years were going to illegals. Americans were going to the unemployment lines. That's totally reversed.

Again, fuck you. You are a cancer to this nation.

Biden created 16 million jobs. As CNN reported, "The US economy added jobs for 48 consecutive months, tying the second-longest period of employment expansion on record, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data that goes back to 1939."

Jobs in engineering, management, leisure, hospitality. 700,000 jobs were created in the transportation sector, including roles such as pilots, port workers, and rail engineers, Hardly a jobs market for those fleeing another country with the clothes on their backs.

Trump has created the lowest jobs growth since 2003, with only 584,000 jobs created in 2025.

NAVRRO: So Wall Street, when this stuff comes out, they can't they can't rain on that parade. They have to adjust for the fact that we're deporting millions of illegals. That's a good out of our job market.

Jobs held by undocumented workers are not counted on any jobs report. Do the jobs Trump creates only reach work that migrants qualify for?

In other words, Trump is not creating jobs for the working class of this country, blue-collar, or white collar etc.

Bartiromo finally asked a relevant question.

MAGAQUEEN: But it sounds like you're expecting a weak number tomorrow. NAVARRO: No, not expecting a weak number. I'm just saying that going forward, when we see a number under a hundred thousand, we don't wring our hands.

Navarro telling Wall Street what to do is like me explaining quantum mechanics to Niels Bohr.

For every problem that Trump has created, and or perpetrated, his despicable minions blame the immigration class.

Migrants and undocumented workers help sustain this country, not hurt it.

People like Navarro destroy it.

UPDATE: The jobs report came out somewhat better than expected in January by the BLS, which makes Navarro's appearance even stranger.