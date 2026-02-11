ICE Is Expanding Rapidly Near Major Metro Areas. Why The Secrecy?

So I'm horribly fascinated by this investigative piece that WIRED dropped yesterday:

Federal records obtained by WIRED show that over the past several months, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have carried out a secret campaign to expand ICE’s physical presence across the US. Documents show that more than 150 leases and office expansions have or would place new facilities in nearly every state, many of them in or just outside of the country’s largest metropolitan areas. In many cases, these facilities, which are to be used by street-level agents and ICE attorneys, are located near elementary schools, medical offices, places of worship, and other sensitive locations.

Interesting, right?

In numerous emails and memorandums viewed by WIRED, DHS asked GSA explicitly to disregard usual government lease procurement procedures and even hide lease listings due to “national security concerns” in an effort to support ICE’s immigration enforcement activities across the US.

So they don't want people to know in time to organize support, and it also seems to indicate that ICE plans to be a larger presence in every metro area for a very long time. (Oh, and a GSA flack says this: “GSA is following all lease procurement procedures in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.” Uh huh.)

If that were true, more people would know about it. But here's the other interesting thing. I sent to to a few people, who called their congress members, who apparently didn't know A FUCKING THING ABOUT IT. (One of the Philadelphia offices is in the leafy center of the Main Line, and I'm pretty sure the people there don't want it.)

“If HSI cannot effectively obtain office space in a timely manner, HSI will be adversely impacted in accomplishing its mission—a mission that is inextricably tied to the Administration’s priority in protecting the American People Against Invasion,” the memorandum states.

Wait, there's an invasion? The Axis powers are on the move again? I kid, but this is some serious fascist shit. Is it just me, or does this sound like they're laying groundwork for a police state?

Because here's what they require at each location:

By September 29, GSA had already awarded leasing projects, and the ERO division at ICE had sent the ICE surge team a list of requirements for specific leasing locations, including sally ports—a secure entryway system with interlocking doors used by military troops, prisons, and police stations—and other security measures .

If you go to the bottom of the page, look up your state and see if there's a site near you. If there is, call your congress person and make some noise. Unless you're okay with ICE storm troopers everywhere.

