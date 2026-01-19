Renee Good's Murder? Yeah, It's A Cover Up

Deputy AG Todd Blanche told Fox News Sunday there will be no investigation of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good, because millions of Americans already viewed the video and know Ross was defending himself.

In other words, the DOJ won't bother investigating a national tragedy that has infuriated millions of Americans because the DHS Secretary and Trump, without proof or any investigation, claimed Ross was defending himself, despite the clear evidence on video. Watch this one on the New York Times website (gift link).

BREAM: Well, the governor's response referenced a number of things, you know, going after Mark Kelly, he says, Elissa Slotkin, Jerome Powell, but he also mentioned what Matt Finn mentioned in his reporting there. He says the only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her. So is the FBI conducting the investigation into that agent, into the shooting? What can you tell us about that? Will it be made public? BLANCHE: Look, what happened on that day has been reviewed by millions and millions of Americans because it was recorded on phones when it happened. The civil rights, the Department of Justice, our civil rights unit, we don't just go out and investigate every time an officer is forced to defend himself against somebody or put his life in danger. We never do. That has nothing to do with what happened in Minneapolis. There are over a thousand shootings every year where law enforcement are put in danger by individuals and they have to protect themselves and they have a lawful right to do so.

The problem for this imbecile is that, yes, millions of Americans saw all the videos of the shooting online. That is not a thorough investigation. And there is no definitive evidence that the ICE agent was defending himself. In fact, the Times analysis suggests otherwise, and to those of us watching, he got a little pissed at her and happy with his trigger finger. How many people call their victims a "fucking bitch" while they holster their gun and set their video hand to rights?

Looking at all the videos, they clearly show Ross was not in danger; he broke protocol by moving towards the front of the vehicle and shot Good three times anyway before muttering "fucking bitch" at her lifeless body.

In all competently run DOJs, an investigation would have been triggered and begun immediately. For the Trump administration, covering up its crimes is essential.