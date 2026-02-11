Nikki Haley Trashes Trump's Economy On 'Affordability' Issues

Former South Carolina governor and Trump's ambassador to the UN in his first term, Nikki Haley, told Fox News on Tuesday that unless Trump and Republicans focus on "affordability issues" for Americans, they will get swamped in the 2026 midterms.

We know how much Trump hates that word.

Special Report's host Brett Baier played a video of Haley supporting Trump before the 2024 election over economic issues, and was asked how she feels today.

HALEY9 ( Oct. 2024): It's either Donald Trump or it's Kamala Harris. And for my family, what I'm looking at is the fact that my daughter says she can't afford groceries. And I look at an economy that's been tough for all of us. I look at my son, who's worried about paying rent. With Donald Trump, we know what we're going to get. We lived the economy under Donald Trump. And so I don't agree with Trump a hundred percent of the time, but I don't agree with Kamala Harris on anything.

"There is some worry in Republican ranks, Karl Rove, others, about where things stand as you look across the country," Baier said. "Where do you see the election ahead of November?

After bashing Kamala Harris, she weighed in by trashing Trump's economy..

HALEY: But what I will say is there has not been enough focus on the "affordability issue for Americans." You still have too many kids living at home. You still have people who can't deal with rent. You see people, they have less money in their wallets and you can't look at the stock market and say the economy is doing well. We are now looking at now $39 trillion in debt. Social security is going to run out in over six years, leaving 75 million Americans having to make a choice. Something needs to be done.

Propagandist Kevin Hassett is so far removed from reality and the stresses facing Americans that he bashed Haley and claimed people are loving Trump's economy.

Hassett: "There's an enormous amount of factually challenged information coming out of former Gov. Haley's mouth. The bottom line is that we just had a Michigan survey about how people are feeling about the economy that skyrocketed because wages are growing so fast. They say,… pic.twitter.com/2XX8PgXpXn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

.