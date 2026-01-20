Gutfeld: Female Protesters Suffer From ‘Rescue Fantasy’ Disorder

One of Fox's resident misogynists, Greg Gutfeld, is at it again. Here he is trying to lecture his cohost on this Monday's The Five and the women out there literally putting their lives on the line protesting Trump's ICE thugs during a discussion about the group that stormed a St. Paul church where the pastor is an ICE official.

GUTFELD: This is not an isolated thing. These rescue fantasies exist because the real power of women, which is in the roles of community, whether it's wife, mother, work, teaching, that stuff has been marginalized by our modern leftist culture that has to be replaced by activism.

Your life is meaningless unless you're out there screaming and a cop's face. You have all these sad people out there in this liberation role playing, and you're egging it on.

You should not be egging this on, Jessica. You know, we had this, this is a time for brave women. We saw the rise of the internet dad, whether it was Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson, Mike Roe, Scott Adams. These are... Joe Rogan.

These are people that decided to help young men find meaning in life, whether it is through service or hard work, constructive activities. Where is the internet mom? The women who step up and show younger women out of this spiritual dead end, because it is a spiritual dead end, and how apt it is that they end up in a church, screaming at people.

You know, this activism doesn't produce anything but suffering, because it replaces what is truly meaningful in people's lives. And that's what I meant about the backdrop.

It is not about good. It is not about the police officer. It's about how we got here and why we've talked about this over and over again, whether it was George Floyd, whether it was ice. It's all... whether it was the uh... the uh border guard with the whip.

It's all the same. It's a desire to be part of this rescue fantasy because your life so frickin empty.

