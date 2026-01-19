Protesters Storm St. Paul Church Where An ICE Official Is A Pastor

I dunno, I think this falls under the category of what John Lewis would call "good trouble."
By Susie MadrakJanuary 19, 2026

A group of protesters interrupted a church service in Minnesota yesterday where an ICE official is a pastor, and now the DOJ, which for some reason can only find civil rights violations against white Christians these days, is coming after them, according to CNN.

The protesters say one of the church’s pastors — David Easterwood — also leads the local ICE field office overseeing the operations that have involved violence and illegal arrests.

US Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who seems to hate anyone who isn't white and Republican, said her agency is investigating federal civil rights violations “by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.”

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws!” she said on the bird site.

Isn't there something in the New Testament about Jesus storming the Temple and throwing out the moneychangers? Or did a demon infest me and make me imagine it?

Protesters opposed to ICE disrupted church services in St. Paul, Minnesota, after it was revealed that one of the pastors serves as the field director for the ICE office in the city. (January 18, 2026)

Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-01-19T00:00:38.039Z

Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon on a church service being disrupted by ICE protesters in the Twin Cities: "There are already 2 prosecutors from my office on their way to Minneapolis and they'll be there this morning. We have an FBI team assembled. This is gonna get the highest attention from the DOJ."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-19T14:54:40.621Z

Have you guys seen this?????? Acting Director, David Easterwood, of ICE in St Paul MN, is also a pastor at Cities Church

Anna (@annaknutson.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T18:42:52.341Z

