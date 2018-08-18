David Bossie Spews Deep State Fantasy About Intel Community

Melissa Francis kicked off the "Outnumbered" segment about former CIA Director John Brennan by first showing the photos of twelve revered members of the Intelligence Community who came out in support of him, after he was stripped of his security clearance by President Manbaby. Then she proceeded to tick off his lies, (yes, he lied to Congress - that was bad) and tossed it to the lone liberal on the couch, Jessica Tarlov, to see what she had to say about the situation.

Tarlov correctly reflected on the fact that Brennan has served both Democratic and Republican presidents, and that the Intelligence community is right to come out to support Brennan since this move is completely politically motivated. As is the usual M.O. of this White House, Press Secretary Sarah LyingBee Sanders denied it was politically motivated, or a move to distract from Omarosa's wearing a GoPro on her forehead the entire time she was in the White House.

The next day, Trumpy Bear talked to the Wall Street Journal and admitted it WAS politcally motivated, because WITCH HUNT!!!

It's at that point that Fox's disgraced (Redundancy? You decide...) David Bossie couldn't help erupting about the Deep State. Tarlov rolled her eyes and talked to him like he is an annoying toddler insisting there is a monster under his bed... "The deep state is NOT REAL." It was delicious. And slightly pathetic.

BOSSIE: This is the Deep State. This is the permanent class... TARLOV: The Deep State is NOT REAL. BOSSIE: Yes, it is! TARLOV: No, it's not. BOSSIE: This is exactly, the perfect example of the Deep State! The twelve former leaders of security, of the CIA, want to make sure that they take care of one of their own! That's the DEFINITION of the Deep State!

Sorry, Bossie, that's the definition of UNITY. It's reflective, in this case, of integrity. In today's Republican circles, it's reflective of shallow thinking and evil, and yes - maybe often even conspiracy, so we can see why you'd think that way, but that's a topic for another post.