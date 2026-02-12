Imagine If Hillary Clinton Acted Like Pam Bondi?

This is a tale of two Jim Jordans.

A little over 10 years ago, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced intensive questions for hours by House Republicans over their white whale at the time, Benghazi. This hearing took place after multiple investigations had concluded that there was no wrongdoing on her part, but Republicans were hell-bent.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, now a Fox News host, was the Chairman. I'm posting a video of Rep. Jim Jordan questioning Clinton for almost 15 straight minutes.

The Secretary of State did not shuck and jive, lie, spew conspiracies, yell like a deranged maniac, and use vicious personal attacks on those empowered by the voters of this country who demand to know how her actions were justified.

Instead, Hillary Clinton sat there taking his aggression and vindictive tone in stride and answered every question put forth without frothing at the mouth. Jim Jordan did his best to try to trip her up, but he failed to catch her in a lie or get a sound bite for Fox News.

Can you imagine, during the House Select Committee on Benghazi, if she pulled out a book full of notes and looked at Jim Jordan and asked him why he let his Ohio State wrestlers be sexually assaulted?

As he objected, she continued to tell him how he had ruined their lives. How could he live with himself? As Jordan objected, she continued to mock him as a degenerate and claimed he was jealous of how great Barack Obama, the greatest president of all time, was.

Hillary Clinton faced Congress for eleven hours and answered every question.

Eleven hours!

She didn't act like a circus freak trying to appease a narcissistic buffoon.

Flash forward to Wednesday’s House hearing with Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi. The Chairman of the Committee was Jim Jordan, who led the" Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice" hearing.

In this case, each representative had only five minutes to ask questions, not fifteen minutes.

Whenever a Democratic representative tried to get answers on the Epstein files, Bondi yelled and screamed like a Banshee. She carried on like a coked-up Peter Navarro, refusing to answer question after question and instead launching into one ridiculous diatribe after another.

Bondi's behavior was so reprehensible that Democratic leader Jamie Raskin asked Chairman Jordan to make her answer some questions, which was the purpose of the hearing.

"Mr. Chairman, could she answer the question?" Raskin asked.

"The gentlelady's allowed, the Attorney General's allowed to respond the way she wants to respond to any member's questions, Republican, Democrat," Jordan replied.

Any fucking way she wants?

I repeat.

Chairman Jordan said AG Bondi can answer serious questions anyway she wants.

Rep. Jordan would have had a stroke if Clinton spoke to him like in 2015, and House Republicans may have tried to file criminal charges against her.

People are calling for Pam Bondi to be fired, but along with her, Jim Jordan should be thrown out on his ass for disgracing the hearing, the Committee, and a powerful House chairmanship.

Jim Jordan was a disgrace.