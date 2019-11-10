Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Misc
11/10/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
One Last Hilarious Halloween Costume For 2019
So funny! This pre-K teacher and her class "stole" Halloween!
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - Trick Or Treat Dogs Get All The Good Treats
Some of the "treats" these costumed dogs get are better than anything I ever got on Halloween.
Oct 12, 2017
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Halloween News Bloopers
Local news gets it wrong, hilarity ensues.
Oct 19, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Morning Open Thread
This is funny, and cute! It's also your morning open thread, dammit.
Oct 24, 2013
By
Diane Sweet
Open Thread: Things You Didn't Know About 'Halloween'
Happy 40th Anniversary to the horror classic "Halloween."
Oct 13, 2018
By
Frances Langum
FL Secretary Of State Mike Ertel Resigns After Blackface Photos Emerge
Mike Ertel thought it would be funny to dress up in blackface for Halloween after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago. Those photos just cost him the Secretary of State job.
Jan 25, 2019
By
Red Painter
Open Thread
2013's Halloween Light Show - "Blurred Lines" by Edwards Landing Lights in Leesburg, VA.
Oct 23, 2013
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc