Entertainment
Honest Trailers For Oscar Nominees 2019

The hilarious YouTube channel "Honest Trailers" takes on the Oscar nominees for best picture this year. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Honest Trailers really has a thing for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Open thread below...


Comments

