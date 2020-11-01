Best Halloween Costume For 2020: An Electoral College *TIE*

Okay, this was hilarious, and maybe a little too on the nose for my anxiety level, but laughter and love for great puns won handily.

Well-done, kiddo.

Scariest Halloween costume I could think of: @SteveKornacki projecting an Electoral College tie. pic.twitter.com/UWnYC0Ptz5 — 𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝘂𝗸𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 🗳 (@keithlnagy) October 31, 2020

His costume even merited a mention on AM Joy this morning.

MAMA WE MADE IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/4AmCN2COUT — 𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝘂𝗸𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 🗳 (@keithlnagy) November 1, 2020

Dude's a winner in my book. Go give Keith L. Nagy a follow.

