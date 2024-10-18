A Message For Undecided Voters

Lewis Black appeared on The Daily Show with a special commentary about undecided voters with less than three weeks until Election Day. Basically, whatever their excuse is, just sit this one out. No one wants their vote cancelled out by someone who gets their political advice from the Kardashians. And if you can't figure out whether a former prosecutor, former senator and current vice-president is more or less qualified than a rapist, a fraudster and a 34 time convicted felon, I don't think you'll get it within the next couple of weeks.

I would point out that I don't completely agree with Black's comment about these undecided voters huffing paint. Some of them are sniffing glue, eating paste, licking frogs or quarterbacking for the New York Jets.

