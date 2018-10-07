Kellyanne Conway Claims Women Can Get Abortions With 'No Common Sense'

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Donald Trump, said on Sunday that women could expect an assault on their reproductive rights after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

On ABC's This Week, ABC's Jonathan Karl asked Conway if Trump had kept his promise to undermine women's abortion rights by appointing Kavanaugh to the court.

"There are people in this country that are thrilled that it's President Trump and not the person who lost the election last time [Hillary Clinton] putting these justices on the United States Supreme Court," Conway opined.

"To be pro-choice in 2018 means that you are for sex-selection abortion, that you're for late-term abortion, taxpayer funded abortion, abortion after you detect a heartbeat," Conway said.

Karl interrupted: "The president promised he would appoint justices that would get Roe v. Wade overturned. Is that the expectation now? Has he fulfilled his promise? Are we now going to see -- does the president now expect that we are going to see Roe v. Wade overturned?"

"It's not a broken promise," Conway insisted. "He's nominating people -- 26 to the U.S. Circuit courts and two to the United States Supreme Court -- who are going to apply the law."

"People are going to look at state law and circuit law and they're now going to look at issues like late term abortion," the president's counselor continued. "They are going to look at sex-selection abortion. They are certainly going to look at abortion after non-partisan scientists and doctors say a fetus can feel pain."

Conway added: "This whole matter on the left of abortion anytime, anyone, anywhere, on demand, with absolutely no common sense applied to it whatsoever."

She also charged that Planned Parenthood "gets a half a billion dollars a year in taxpayer funding, and then turns around and uses it to support Democrats."