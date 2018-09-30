Kellyanne Conway Claims To Be A Victim Of Sexual Assault While Defending Kavanaugh
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she is a victim of sexual assault, while simultaneously questioning the sworn testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford.
While Conway trotted out the tired "doppelganger" defense that was previously floated by the likes of Kathleen Parker, Ed Whelan and others, that something actually happened to Ford, but it was actually Kavanaugh's evil twin that attacked her and not him, and then used herself as a human shield to defend Kavanaugh, telling Tapper that she's sympathetic to Ford, because she too was a victim of sexual assault.
Sadly, Jake Tapper didn't ask Conway if her memory might be faulty, or if she remembers who it was that attacked her.
Here's more on the exchange from The Hill:
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway brought up her own history of sexual assault Sunday in defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape,” she said on CNN, and appeared to get emotional briefly. “I’m a victim of sexual assault.”
CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper noted Conway rarely discusses any personal history.
“I’ve just had it,” Conway said. She argued that the ongoing Senate debate about Kavanaugh is not a “meeting of the Me Too movement,” which over the last year has seen multiple women coming forward to accuse men in positions of power in politics, media, and other industries of sexual misconduct.
“Let's not compare Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, and a few others, to what's happened here,” she said. “If we're going to have a national conversation, stop judging the victims and perpetrators according to their politics.”
[...]
Conway also said Sunday that Twitter and the media should not “bring Trump into everything," specifically her revelation of her history of sexual assault. Trump has a record of multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct.
“People on Twitter and elsewhere are saying right now, ‘oh how can she work for Donald Trump?’ I work for President Trump because he’s so good to the woman who work for him,” she said. “I don’t want to hear it from anybody.”
