Kellyanne Conway Claims To Be A Victim Of Sexual Assault While Defending Kavanaugh

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she is a victim of sexual assault, while simultaneously questioning the sworn testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford.

While Conway trotted out the tired "doppelganger" defense that was previously floated by the likes of Kathleen Parker, Ed Whelan and others, that something actually happened to Ford, but it was actually Kavanaugh's evil twin that attacked her and not him, and then used herself as a human shield to defend Kavanaugh, telling Tapper that she's sympathetic to Ford, because she too was a victim of sexual assault.

Sadly, Jake Tapper didn't ask Conway if her memory might be faulty, or if she remembers who it was that attacked her.

Here's more on the exchange from The Hill: