The Media Hasn't Learned A Thing, Part Infinity

Now that we have a Democratic president, let's take a look at how the media is reacting.

The first thing is, notice how quickly we've turned from the sacred "the new president deserves to have the team he wants" mantra to "Joe Biden will have the team Republicans let him have"?

Trump could nominate a bunch of boogers from his own nose to cabinet positions (in fact, I'm pretty sure he did) and the media would caution Democrats, "The president is entitled to his team of boogers. Nominees should be confirmed on the basis of their qualifications, not their ideology." (Even though the Republicans voted for every single unqualified nominee Trump put forth.)

Now? The media falls into the same servile position they always show to Republicans. "This nominee might be a sacrifice to the confirmation process..." WTF? Remember the "nominees should be confirmed if they're qualified"?

Now, we certainly know Republicans don't listen to people like us. They don't directly listen to the media, either. BUT they do notice when the media stops cooperating with them, and so we have to train the media not to uphold these double standards by hitting them on the nose with a rolled-up paper every single time. BAD DOG!

Here you go, perfect example. This is such a bullshit story, all ponderance and self-importance, and just like the attacks on Hillary Clinton, damns by virtue that the Times has chosen to highlight this nonsense -- to make up for all the hard-hitting stories they didn't write about Trump, I guess?

JUST POSTED: NYT takes deep look at WestExec, secretive consulting firm run by several key Biden advisors. WestExec has become effectively a White House in waiting. Clients include an Artificial Intelligence firm selling drones to Pentagon. With @kenvogel https://t.co/dtRa3pIjtq — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) November 28, 2020

And here is the correct kind of response:

I see we are going to get 4 years of you all going after Biden with the kind of zeal you never had for the monster currently occupying the White House. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) November 28, 2020

Look at John Cornyn's response, unremarked by "serious" journalists:

Sen. Cornyn: "I will not support any nominee who doesn't provide full transparency into their work on behalf of a foreign government. I will not do it. The American people deserve to know if these or any future nominees are beholden to anything other than our national interest." pic.twitter.com/D7hmDZ0Pu5 — The Hill (@thehill) November 30, 2020

CORNYN adds — @neeratanden is “radioactive.” Says he wonders if Biden even thought about the nom, and is surprised there was no consultation. Says the Biden team could be saved “embarrassment” if they consulted hill Rs. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 30, 2020

Oh, the irony!

Andrea ["BUT HER EMAILS!!!] @Mitchellreports just now on @MSNBC: "We now know that President-Elect Biden hurt his foot on Saturday and yet we knew nothing about it until a few hours later when he saw a doctor to get x-rays. Makes us wonder about the Biden team's transparency..." pic.twitter.com/DIGB214bNN — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈 (@filmystic) November 30, 2020

WTAF Andrea Mitchell? She just said the Biden camp was not very forthcoming w/Biden's foot injury as the press would like. We still don't know why Trump went to Walter Reed a fucking YEAR ago. I'm not spending 4 yrs w/the press complaining about Biden's lack of transparency. — Julia (@Julia_In_FL) November 30, 2020

Outgoing Senate Finance Chair @ChuckGrassley on Yellen. “I believe that she would get a favorable view.” But notes committee must examine her tax returns etc before he can make final judgment — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 30, 2020

Got that, kids? Tax returns are suddenly all the rage again!

(And by the way: As you know, I've been the Social Security guard dog and deficit skeptic for almost 20 years. Stop all the handwringing about Neera Tanden -- if I thought she was a threat, I would tell you.)