Mike Pence Lies About Everything, Part Infinity

Former VP and platinum suck-up to Trump, Mike Pence, tried to rewrite his own history on Fox and Friends and how his administration handled, I mean bungled the pandemic.

With hundreds of thousands of American dead under his watch and millions more infected from COVID19 because of Trump's narcissism and ineptitude, Pence watched in a mute trance all along.

Yet now he's claiming the Trump administration were incredibly responsive everyone's needs during the pandemic. Trump couldn't even be honest with the people until it was too late.

"America is about freedom and the ability to make the best decision for your family for your business," Pence said. "And the approach this administration is taking, now with this new surge of mandates and dictates from D.C. and also of not respecting the leadership on a local level."

That's a lie. When it comes to health and safety on a massive scale dealing with viruses there is no freedom to kill other people.

"That was essential to the approach of the WH Coronavirus Task Force," he continued. His task force was a joke and Trump usually took over the briefings to attack reporters and promote conspiracy theories hoping to aid him in reelection. .

Pence began to dissemble and lie more acutely as he went on.

"We got governors across the country what they need, when they needed it and we respected them to make the decisions best for their state," Pence claimed, lying once again..

"And now to have a president not just scolding the American people but, scolding governors around the country. It's just not the American way," Pence whined.

What nerve he has! That's all Trump did while in office -- scold, scream, whine, moan and complain about anyone who didn't support him.

Trump drew clear red and blue state lines throughout the pandemic and pitted his MAGA cult against law-abiding Americans every day in office.

On Governors asking for help, Trump says, "It's a two way street they have to treat us well too." .... (realized i had wrong clip before) pic.twitter.com/gXM83TCUZR — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 24, 2020

Remember when Trump attacked blue state governors? Apparently Pence used his selective memory.

"President Donald Trump says he’s willing to help blue-state governors who are struggling to contain coronavirus outbreaks — but only if they’re willing to stop criticizing him in exchange. “It’s a two-way street,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. “They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, ‘Oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.’”

Either be nice and praise Trump or blue states get no help from the federal government.

And this, get your own ventilators!

"He's supposed to be buying his own ventilators" -- Trump is now attacking Andrew Cuomo for saying the federal government should do more to provide New York with needed medical gear pic.twitter.com/qPGd6diWm1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020

Blue State bailouts, oh no!

President Donald Trump said that increased federal funding to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic is unfair to Republicans, “because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case.”

Trump constantly attacked Blue states and made a point to say the blue states are the ones dying from COVID, so chill out.

Peter Nichols writes: What Will Happen When Red States Need Help?

He’s ridiculed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose state has one of the largest outbreaks in the nation, over her requests for medical supplies. He’s said she’s “way in over her head” and “doesn’t have a clue.”

Ron Brownstein also observed how Trump treated states and governors he did not approve of. '

Trump Brings in the Infantry for His War on Blue America

Long before the outbreak started, Trump pursued a broad array of policies meant to pressure or punish Democratic-run local governments, such as ending the federal deductibility of state and local taxes in the 2017 tax bill and seeking to revoke the authority California has wielded under the Clean Air Act since the 1970s to set its own air-pollution standards. Standing at the White House podium, he famously acknowledged that he had told Vice President Mike Pence not to return calls for help from governors who have criticized him.

President Biden wouldn't be having to lay down mandates if Trump and Pence had done their job and kept their oath to the Constitution. Instead he has to require what should have been done to preserve the general welfare of the nation and get this virus under control.