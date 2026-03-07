Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"No more half measures." — Mike Ehrmantraut, Breaking Bad
By driftglassMarch 7, 2026

While he is, of course, best known for his hemorrhoid work, I am given to understand that Mr. Bryan Cranston has appeared many other televised productions such as Airwolf, CHiPs and Days of Our Lives. Well, whatever he's up to these days, we wish him a very happy 70th birthday.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: America…well, not first. Somewhere in the back.

Governing: How the Iran War Could Impact States and Localities.

Show Me Progress: That pesky Establishment Clause.

Attention space nerds! The Sun Is 'Glitching.' Scientists Investigated and Solved a Cosmic Mystery.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon