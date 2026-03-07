Mike’s Blog Round-Up

While he is, of course, best known for his hemorrhoid work, I am given to understand that Mr. Bryan Cranston has appeared many other televised productions such as Airwolf, CHiPs and Days of Our Lives. Well, whatever he's up to these days, we wish him a very happy 70th birthday.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: America…well, not first. Somewhere in the back.

Governing: How the Iran War Could Impact States and Localities.

Show Me Progress: That pesky Establishment Clause.

Attention space nerds! The Sun Is 'Glitching.' Scientists Investigated and Solved a Cosmic Mystery.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com