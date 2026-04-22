DOJ Accuses Southern Poverty Law Center Of Defrauding Donors

The Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted yesterday on federal fraud charges alleging it improperly raised millions of dollars to secretly pay leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups for inside information, Acting AG Todd Blanche said.

The DoJ alleges the civil rights group defrauded donors by using their money to fund the very extremism it claimed to be fighting, with more than $3 million paid to informants through a now-defunct program to infiltrate white supremacist and other extremist groups. Prosecutors allege some of the money was used by extremists to carry out other crimes, but court papers did not include specific examples.

“The SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred,” Blanche said. According to the same Todd Blanche who got Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security prison with puppies!

This is bullshit, just another vindictive Trump attack on anyone who opposes his vision for white supremacy.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is best known for its tracking of hate groups, said that the Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into the nonprofit regarding their use of informants. — Politico (@politico.com) 2026-04-21T20:03:43.062Z