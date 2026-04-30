Trump: 'Southern Law' Funded 'No Kings' And Charlottesville

Trump couldn't even get their name right while disparaging the Southern Poverty Law Center during a portion of his 60 Minutes interview that CBS chose not to air.

Decoding Fox News did a great job going through the entire 40-minute interview and figuring out which portions CBS aired and what they decided to cut, and as she discussed:

The president also boasted that he won a $38 million settlement from CBS over his lawsuit regarding the network’s “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. Paramount, the parent company of CBS, agreed to pay Trump $16 million, not $38 million, the funds going to his future presidential library.

Throughout the longer un-edited interview the president gave disorganized rambling answers that were filled with false statements about foreign investment in the U.S., immigration, and the 2020 election. He also brought up transgender athletes more than once and trashed the Democratic Party and the members of the press.

Read the rest of her post for details on the editing.

One portion that was left out was Trump's attacks on the SPLC, where he accused them of funding the No Kings rallies across the country (I thought that was supposed to be George Soros.) and of funding his "very fine people" in Charlottesville.

Here's the exchange with Norah O'Donnell for anyone that doesn't want to suffer through the video clip:

O'DONNELL: I mention that because, again, his m-- his motive. You brought this up. He had social media accounts that had anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric.

TRUMP: You should read-- why don't you read all the anti-Trump? Why don't you read it? You just did, so why don't you read it?

O'DONNELL: Well, he had a lot of anti-Christian rhetoric. He had-- he was part of a group called the Wide Awakes. He had attended a No Kings protest in California.

TRUMP: No Kings, yeah.



O'DONNELL: What did security tell you about what may have been his motives?

TRUMP: Well, see, they-- the part-- the reason you have people like that is you have people doing No Kings. I'm not a king. What I am-- if I was a king I wouldn't be dealing with you. No, I'm not a king. I-- I get-- I-- I don't laugh. I don't-- I-- I see these No Kings, which are funded just like the Southern Law was-- funded-- you saw all that? Southern Law is financing the KKK and lots of other radical, terrible groups. And then they go out and they say, "Oh, we've gotta stop the KKK." And yet they give, you know, hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars.

O'DONNELL: They were –

TRUMP: It's a total scam run by the Democrats. It shows you that-- like Charlottesville. Charlottesville was all funded by the Southern Law. That was a Southern Law deal too. And it was done to make me look bad, and it turned out to be a total fake. It basically was-- a rigged election.

This was a part of the rigging of the election. And that's what you really should be doing. I mean, I hope one of your 60 Minute episodes, which really hasn't changed very much for the last few years. I'm surprised. But one of those episodes should be on Southern Law and the fact that they spent millions and millions of dollars on absolute far-right and just bad, bad groups.

And then they'd use those groups and they'd say, "These are Republican groups and we're coming to your rescue." And they're the ones that have funded it and they're the ones that kept 'em-- keep 'em going. Pretty-- pretty sad. Do you think it's pretty sad, Norah?

O'DONNELL: The allegations and the indictment--

TRUMP: They're not just allegations. These are--

O'DONNELL: It was an indictment…

TRUMP: These are facts, okay? These are facts. I mean, they have checks to the Ku Klux Klan and many others. And then they're saying how bad they are and blaming the Republican Party and Republicans. These are not just allegations. But go ahead.

O'DONNELL: Well, as you know sir, you've been accused of things and were able to go to a court of law and adjudicate them, so.

TRUMP: Yeah, after f--

O'DONNELL: (UNINTEL)--

TRUMP: --after-- after five years it's-- it's-- takes you about five years.

O'DONNELL: Do you wanna talk about that?

TRUMP: Well, I've also-- I've also won a lot of money from fake news media where they write falsely about me. And-- not that I wanna sue people, 'cause I don't. But I bring lawsuits against the fake news. I brought lawsuits against your network and you paid me $38 million because you did something that was so horrible with-- Kamala.

You put an answer down that wasn't responsive to the question because her answer-- her real answer was so bad it was election-threatening. And-- you paid me a lotta money. And you tried to pull one off. It was terrible. It was a terrible thing that you did.

And, you know, when you say, "Can we all get along," you can. But when people do things like that, where-- how about the BBC when the BBC has me-- actually AI. They had me saying a horrible statement. And I said, "I never said that." It turned out they-- gave me an AI-- a little AI treatment where they had my lips speaking words of hate, tremendous hate, that I never said.

They don't know what to do. They've admitted they're wrong, they just don't know what to do. They actually had me making a major statement and it wasn't me. It was my face. It was my lips. My lips were perfectly in sync with the words. I said, "I can't believe it. I can't believe it." So--

O'DONNELL: I hear you, Mr. President--

TRUMP: You know, so then when you say, "Can you get along," I can get along with anybody. But if people are gonna cheat, if people are going to be-- fake-- you sort of don't wanna get along.

O'DONNELL: On that, what do you say to the people who are encouraging political violence or even cheering it on?

TRUMP: Well, I think the ones that are doing that are much more far left than far right. Much more. When you see, again, Southern Law, when you see some of the statements that are made that are so-- even when you say No Kings. That's-- that's encouraging.

You're saying-- one of the things this guy said in his manifesto which you didn't read, you should have, is that he attended a No Kings rally along with not too many people. And probably it had an impact. You know, they get up and they say whatever they want. No, I'm against that. I think it's terrible.