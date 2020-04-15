'Operation Gridlock' Hits Michigan's Capitol

Michigan currently has one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the United States, yet today we saw protesters at their state capitol calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to rescind her stay-at-home order and open the economy again. Pretty amazing stuff actually, consider there are hospitals in Detroit and elsewhere that have run out of body bags, and bodies are being piled in spare rooms and meat-packing plants because the morgues are full.

In this clip above, a protester wearing a mask is asked if he's concerned about the virus. His response is comedy gold.

“Are you concerned about this virus,” Hendrix asked. “I was in the beginning until I’ve done my research and found out the realities and the media’s overreach on it and that it’s not as serious as they made it out to be, and that’s why I am here, because I feel that they are overreaching, overreacting, and crushing our small businesses, crushing our economy,” Dickson replied. “I see you’re wearing a mask, so you must have some level of concern,” Hendrix pressed, to which Dickson replied that he was just utilizing “common courtesy.”>

Source: WOOD TV



LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of protesters converged on Lansing Wednesday to show their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order. “Operation Gridlock” was scheduled to begin at noon, but many protesters were in Lansing hours before the scheduled start, clogging traffic and honking horns around the capitol. A protester told News 8 they arrived at 9 a.m. to take part in the event. On Wednesday afternoon, traffic on Allegan Street was at a standstill and the three lanes of Capitol Avenue in front of the state Capitol Building were heavily congested with protesters. Many of those cars had signs, including one which read “SHUT DOWN HALF WHITMER.” Opponents to the stay-at-home order, which was extended last week through April 30, say some of Whitmer’s mandates are excessive and inconsistent. “I came out here to support the Michigan businesses and stand up for the rights of Michiganders. We believe the governor has overreached and overstepped her rights with our freedoms,” said Joseph Dickson, who was protesting near the steps of the Capitol Building.

And lest you think this was just a few dozen extremist idiots, in their MAGA regalia, waving their 'Don't Tread on Me' and Confederate flags around, the lines of cars extended for miles.

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

Thousands of people from all over Michigan are converging on our state Capitol today to protest the governor’s restrictive “Stay Home” order and get their voices, and car horns, heard. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/bgjH4wKCUQ — MI House Republicans (@MI_Republicans) April 15, 2020

But these type of people are just not interested in reality, are they?

Everyone has the right to protest, but to be clear: Lansing is empty. We are almost entirely working remotely. All Operation Gridlock is accomplishing is blocking traffic for essential workers and first responders in the middle of a pandemic. This is silly and irresponsible. — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) April 15, 2020

This #OperationGridlock is looking similar to a Trump rally. There are a lot of MAGA/KAGA attire and flags. pic.twitter.com/zksQJBoWfw — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) April 15, 2020