Candace Owens Suspended From Twitter After Urging People Violate MI Stay-At-Home Order

According to Mediaite, this is a screen grab of the tweet that got Owens suspended.

Yet Owens, who lives in New York, said nothing about doing any of what she was asking others to do.

She is, however, very eager to play up her conservative victimhood, presumably from the safety of her home.

As Mediaite reported, she sent a statement to the far-right MAGA site, Gateway Pundit, whining that her comments were no different from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for a workers boycott and a protest. Apparently, Owens doesn’t know that a boycott in protest of reopen orders is legal and doesn’t promote the spread of a pandemic. As for the protest, AOC was saying that folks already out protesting the shutdowns should be over at the White House instead. Unlike Owens, AOC wasn’t urging anyone to leave the house and break a law to protest.

Oh, and unlike Owens, AOC went out in the rain to deliver food to people in her district.

Meanwhile, Owens is defiant. She said in her statement:

I stand by my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator. Both the Sherriff Departments and the citizens, and the state legislature of Michigan are in agreement with me. I will not kowtow to a socialist world order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of speech.

Her Smugness has a long record here at C&L.

First and foremost, her attack on Gov. Whitmer as a dictator is rather hypocritical given that Owens has actually praised Hitler. "If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine,” she said. Think Hitler would have allowed you unlimited freedom of speech, Candace?

A few months later, even the right-wing Talking Points USA had had enough of her, at least partly because of her Hitler love. Apparently, they didn’t go for unfettered free speech either.

None of that stopped the GOP from having her testify as an "expert" on anti-white nationalism. There, she characterized white nationalism as no big deal — that it "isn't even in the top 100" list of concerns for black people.”

Bye, Felicia.