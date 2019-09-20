GOP Invites Candace Owens To Deny White Nationalism

Wingnut welfare recipient Candace Owens apparently doesn't have a full-time job at the moment, she was fired/"resigned" from Turning Point USA after she praised Hitler's "make Germany great again" campaign to a British audience.
That said, Candace will still be speaking at a TPUSA conference in October, an event where Charlie Kirk is apparently a black guy and where they are literally willing to PAY A TRAVEL STIPEND and hotel room for people under 28.
And that busy conference schedule doesn't stop her from accepting invites from Republican Congressmen to appear with "testimony" that White Nationalism "isn't even in the top 100" list of concerns for black people.