GOP Invites Candace Owens To Deny White Nationalism

Wingnut welfare recipient Candace Owens apparently doesn't have a full-time job at the moment, she was fired/"resigned" from Turning Point USA after she praised Hitler's "make Germany great again" campaign to a British audience.

That said, Candace will still be speaking at a TPUSA conference in October, an event where Charlie Kirk is apparently a black guy and where they are literally willing to PAY A TRAVEL STIPEND and hotel room for people under 28.

OMG you guys if you're under 28 Turning Point has money for a TRAVEL STIPEND for you to attend their Black Leadership Conference starring noted black leader Charlie Kirk. "TPUSA covering lodging at no cost to the student attendees ages 15-28...some meals will be provided." https://t.co/xT0nRO27hJ — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 20, 2019

And that busy conference schedule doesn't stop her from accepting invites from Republican Congressmen to appear with "testimony" that White Nationalism "isn't even in the top 100" list of concerns for black people.

GOP invited conservative pundit Candace Owens to testify at hearing on white supremacy... where she proceeded to say - despite the El Paso shooting etc - its not such a big deal and instead they should be having hearings on black pregnancy and abortion. pic.twitter.com/VWlQ9UTJVf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 20, 2019