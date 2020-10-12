Politics
Yup, Trump 'Supporters' At The White House Were Paid To Be There

According to ABC, they got travel expenses and a free "blexit" shirt from Candace Owens. There are rumors they were also paid $150 and had to sign an NDA.
By Frances Langum
Image from: White House via heavy.com

Grifters gotta grift.

Given the opportunity to promote her "brand" illegally (breaking the Hatch Act as Trump2020 has done eleventy thousand times) on the White House lawn, Candace Owens put out the call and paid attendees to cheer Donald Trump.

Never forget that Candace Owens once said "Hitler," in a nice way, at a public event.

According to ABC News, "Some guests for Saturday's White House event on the South Lawn, which will be President Donald Trump's first since testing positive for the coronavirus, had their travel and lodging paid for by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens' group BLEXIT..."

Candace Owens responded to the story not at all:

When reached for comment, Owens told ABC News, "We are not interested in participating in your obvious media angle here to slander/attack the President regarding Covid-19."

Wait, what?

Anyhow, I'm sure this means Candace Owens Defending Hitler Tour will be forever invited to CPAC in perpetuity, amen.

