Yup, Trump 'Supporters' At The White House Were Paid To Be There

Grifters gotta grift.

Given the opportunity to promote her "brand" illegally (breaking the Hatch Act as Trump2020 has done eleventy thousand times) on the White House lawn, Candace Owens put out the call and paid attendees to cheer Donald Trump.

Never forget that Candace Owens once said "Hitler," in a nice way, at a public event.

The featured speaker at the White house today is Candace Owens who last year LITERALLY defended Hitler saying "If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.” These are the people trump loves https://t.co/7Y8vv8lJGy — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 10, 2020

According to ABC News, "Some guests for Saturday's White House event on the South Lawn, which will be President Donald Trump's first since testing positive for the coronavirus, had their travel and lodging paid for by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens' group BLEXIT..."

Candace Owens responded to the story not at all:

When reached for comment, Owens told ABC News, "We are not interested in participating in your obvious media angle here to slander/attack the President regarding Covid-19."

Wait, what?

Anyhow, I'm sure this means Candace Owens Defending Hitler Tour will be forever invited to CPAC in perpetuity, amen.