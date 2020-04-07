Politics
Buh Bye Stephanie Grisham, The Fakest Press Secretary Ever

If a White House press secretary never holds a White House press briefing - were they actually the White House press secretary? And will new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany give up her job with the Trump Campaign or illegally do both?
By John Amato
4 weeks ago by Frances Langum
If a tree falls in the forest....

Has Trump had an actual press secretary in almost a year?

The answer, of course, is no.

Before being tapped as Trump's White House press secretary to replace the combative Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she was working in the East Wing for Melania, a job to which she is now returning.

Grisham never once held a White House press briefing - ever. She spent most of her time getting softball questions from Fox News, OAN and sycophants like the Eric Bollings of the right-wing media world.

Her entire function was to go on Fox News and try and defend all of Donald Trump's lies, misstatements, hateful and vitriolic tweets and words against his political rivals.

Grisham never tried to keep the public informed and In watching her perform her function on the right-wing media she could never have held up to scrutiny from the mainstream press.

In Trump's White House, his administration is under constant chaos and that's made more obvious by the fact that he's on his fourth Chief of Staff in his first term in office.

Stephanie, we hardly knew ye, except when you were on Fox to attack Democrats. Here's a classic example:

Looks like Stephanie's replacement has exactly the same skill set:

