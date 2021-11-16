Trump Told Staffers Not To Worry About Hatch Act Violations

The president used to say to us, ‘You know who’s in charge of the Hatch Act? It’s me, go ahead, say whatever you want to say,’” his former press secretary said.
By Susie MadrakNovember 16, 2021

This will probably come as a surprise to absolutely no one, but Trump told staffers not to worry about Hatch Act violations, his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN’s Jim Acosta this weekend. Via Yahoo News:

Grisham’s revelations came just days after a federal investigative report revealed that at least 13 former Trump officials violated the Hatch Act by intermingling their government duties with campaigning.

They did so without consequence and with the administration’s approval as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” which bars officials from using their platforms to influence elections, concluded the report by the Office of Special Counsel.

“In the White House, when we would get Hatch Act violations, that was a badge of honor,” Grisham told Acosta.

“It was a joke in the White House. The president used to say to us, ‘You know who’s in charge of the Hatch Act? It’s me, [so] go ahead, say whatever you want to say.’”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue