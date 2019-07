UPDATE: This administration does not take subpoenas or the law seriously, as proven by Conway's defiance of the House Oversight Committee today. It's time for some people to be accountable for their flagrant disregard for the rule of law. Conway is a lawyer. Perhaps she should lose her bar card, as a start.

---

At last, the House Oversight Committee takes up the issue of Kellyanne Conway's blatant and her repeated Hatch Act violations.

