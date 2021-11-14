Trump Called COVID-Stricken Christie To Get Promise He Wouldn't Be Blamed

In the least-shocking bit of news about Trump in recent days, we learn what Trump's primary concern was when Chris Chistie fell gravely ill with COVID. As usual, it was all about him:

Mr. Christie reveals how worried he and others were for his survival when he became infected with the coronavirus after being at the White House around the same time that Mr. Trump and several other aides contracted Covid-19. Mr. Christie writes that his priest arrived in the hospital and rubbed oils on his forehead in the sign of the cross, praying over him. He got a call from a hospitalized Mr. Trump, who had one main concern: “Are you gonna say you got it from me?” Mr. Trump asked him.

And as former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham discussed with CNN's Jim Acosta yesterday, it wasn't just Christie:

ACOSTA: As you remember all of those people got sick at the White House, and here's Chris Christie, he's gravely ill, and Trump just wants to know, you know, if he's going to get blamed. GRISHAM: Absolutely. And you know, again, the story just came out about the disastrous Tulsa rally. And you know, our own staff got sick, a bunch of staff got sick. One person was hospitalized. He was angry that that leaked. He was not worried about his own staff. I remember when I was quarantined and very sick as his press secretary, coming back and him yelling at me and asking me where the hell I had been. So it doesn't surprise me at all. It's always about Donald Trump and how it will look for him and how it will affect him.

Trump officials also admitted they were responsible for killing Herman Cain, but the death toll from people attending his rallies didn't seem to bother Trump much either.