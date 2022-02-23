Candace Owens Leads The Wingnut Scream Over Russia: 'WE Are At Fault'

Republicans blame America First And support Putin wholeheartedly.
By John AmatoFebruary 23, 2022

Fox News continues to call President Biden weak and Putin strong as tensions rise over Ukraine.

On one hand, you hear a few voices that seem to be sort of against Putin's assault on Ukraine but on the other hand most of the hosts and guests cheer on his strongman leadership.

Fox and Friends says it's Biden's fault because of Benghazi!

America First candidate for Congress NY-24 Andrew McCarthy praised Putin as a person who "protects the church, tradition, and Russian culture to an extent that globalists cannot accept."

But the worst person so far has been Candace Owens of The Daily Wire.

This is insane even for Owens, who praised Hitler's nationalistic spirit and was rewarded by MAGA, Trump and Fox News.

"Whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler."

“He was a national socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany.

Owens appears to be perfectly fine with the big part of Hitler's nationalism to make Germany great. The part when he exterminated 6,000,000 Jews off the planet for their Aryan greatness doesn't seem to faze her in the least.

And when did Vladimir Putin become a true historian and not a murderous dictator? And since when does America takes lessons from him? Just because Trump grovels in front of him doesn't mean the rest of us follow.

