Candace Owens Claims Ukraine Wasn't A Thing Until 1989

The stupid hurts...
By John AmatoMarch 17, 2022

The Daily Wire's Candace Owens continued her Russia First pronoucements by defending Putin's push to kill innocent Ukrainians.

Owens took offense to a tweet telling her that Russia started not a war, but a genocidal colonization of Ukraine.

On March 15th Media Matters captured her ignorance.

Like Colonel Douglas before her, Owens said Russians and Ukrainians all look alike so how could a genocide be happening.

"Wow, "genocidal colonization" is interesting. Again, going back to my point about people being stupid, you know – he's not trying to commit a genocide of the Ukrainians. That obviously makes no sense because there's very – there is no difference, ethnically, from Ukrainians and Russians, obviously." Owens said.

I'm not sure where she came up with this insanity.

Owens said, "Ukraine wasn't a thing until 1989. Pretty much created by the Russians."

Say, what? I wonder if she believes after the fall of the USSR, Ukraine was born? No, Ukrainians fought for their independence away from a communist regime in 1990, that held 15 total republics in the grip that have been formed for generations upon generations.

Then of course Owens has become Putin's interpreter.

She said, "It was, you know, they speak Russian. So, it's absolutely ridiculous. And, again, this entire episode has been exposing to you how ignorant people are about the goals of Vladimir Putin."

How does she know? Did Putin email her his latest talking points?

I'm sure Vladimir thanks you, Candace. Are you aware that he can't wire you money?

