Klitschko Smacks Down Tucker, Owens: ‘Blood Is On Your Hands’

The brother of Kyiv's mayor and a former two-time heavyweight world champion boxer doesn't sugarcoat it: “If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion, blood is on your hands, too," said Wladimir Klitschko.
By Ed ScarceMarch 29, 2022

Newsmax's Eric Bolling framed the question as a dig against Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens -- and all those other rightwingers who would have the United States sit idly by while Putin murders innocents and attempts to take over a sovereign nation by force. Klitschko obviously has no time for such people, saying that blood was on their hands, too.

Source: Newsmax

Wladimir Klitschko, the brother of Kyiv's mayor and a former two-time heavyweight world champion boxer, characterized Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine to Newsmax on Monday as "a pure genocide."

He also lashed out at Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and other Americans who have vocally opposed offering military aid to Ukraine. This, in an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

“Wladimir, you have about two-thirds of the support of the American people right now, but there is a small group, and I’m not one of them, but there’s a small group that believes that what’s happening in Ukraine is not the United States’ problem,” Bolling noted.

“Conservatives who typically, I don’t know why they’re not supporting you and Ukraine, but they’re not,” Bolling said, though he noted most Americans seem to be with Ukraine. “What do you say to those people?”

Klitschko responded by saying anyone not standing with Ukraine's resolute people in this conflict with Russia are, by default, standing in opposition to them. “If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom and democratic principles, like the United States, like the Western world, so to speak,” the former fighter said. “If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion, blood is on your hands, too.”

Discussion

