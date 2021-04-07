Media Bites
Crackpot Candace Owens Compares Insurrection To Reichstag Fire

Candace Owens seems to admire Hitler more than Lincoln.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
The anti-black black Trump-supporting QAnon who claimed there is nothing wrong with Hitler's white nationalism because he wanted to make Germany great (yeah, she said that) was at it again.

Tuesday night with Tucker she pretended nothing violent happened at all during the insurrection but was instead a media-fueled lie that even her parents believed. Then Candace went nuts on the Kavanaugh protests.

In her second act, Owens pulled out her Nazi playbook again, making another ridiculous analogy.

Candace compared Trump's seditious mob and their insurrection on January 6th to Democrats seizing power like the Nazis did in 1933 after an arson fire on the German parliament building.

"What happened on January 6 was, to me, the Reichstag fire happening all over again in America," Owens said. "Democrats use it to consolidate power and to trample over the civil rights of half of the country because they want to make sure that they have no political adversaries going forward.”

“Amazing,” Carlson marveled.

In her mind, 160 million Americans believed they should attack the US Capitol, assassinate Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, destroy the electoral college, overthrow a free and fair election, and crown TraitorTrump for a second term.

Thy name is crackpot, hear me roar.

2 years ago by Frances Langum
Gillian Brockell gives us a history lesson to put Owens' lunacy in perspective.

On the night of Feb. 27, 1933, the Reichstag building in Berlin, where the Weimar Republic’s parliament met, was largely destroyed in an arson attack.

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party compatriots blamed the fire on Communists and used that to persuade German President Paul von Hindenburg to suspend a large number of constitutional protections the next day. This is commonly called the Reichstag Fire Decree.

The Nazis also used this to indefinitely jail Communist members of parliament, thus leaving those seats empty and giving the Nazis a majority. With power consolidated, Hitler and the Nazis took control of Germany and terrorized the world until 1945, when they were defeated in World War II.

Owens uses the things she likes about Hitler to praise TraitorTrump, and somehow locking up traitors is the way Democrats will contain their adversaries. So that means every Republican voter is a traitor, in her mind.

No wonder she's becoming a Fox News regular.

