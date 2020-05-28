Candace Owens: Black People 'Jump Up Like A F**ing Trained Chimpanzee'

Candace Owens does this for money. People PAY her to talk this way on her YouTube Livestream. Via Media Matters:

CANDACE OWENS (HOST): Scottish people were severely behind the English people, just in terms of everything. And David Hume inspired and uplifted and challenged the Scottish people by saying if we want to get ahead, we have to learn English.

...

In a matter of years, in a matter of decades, the Scottish people passed the English people in engineering, and in the sciences. And it's because they challenged themselves to be better, and not to be worse.

They didn't pretend that somehow having a broken language, having broken-down families was a symbol of who we are. And that is so unique to Black America. I won't subscribe to it. People say that's how you have to be Black.

"That's how you have to be Black"? Listen to your psychological conditioning. If to be Black, you can't speak in proper English, or you're "acting white." Right? To be Black, you instantly have to jump up like a fucking trained chimpanzee - excuse my language - like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story, and act angry, and riot, and talk about how pained you were to see this happen to Black people, but keep your mouth shut, right, when it happens Black-on-Black because if you talk about the Black-on-Black crime, you're a race traitor, right?

To be Black, you need to celebrate LeBron James. You've got to say that you want to be a football star, right? LeBron James the greatest, right?

When you see someone like Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Condoleezza Rice, you call that person a coon, because they betrayed you. Do you want to know why? Because they're talking about economics. They graduated, and they've got tons of degrees. They're not being Black enough. Don't listen to them. Listen to LeBron James, when he throws on the Beto cap and tells you that we're literally being hunted down, right? Because he's not educated, right? Celebrate that. That's our hero. He represents us.

That is what being Black is in 2020. That is what we are told that being Black must be in 2020. And we are then routinely told that we should be ashamed if we don't subscribe to that. I do not subscribe to that, okay? I don't subscribe to that, my family doesn't subscribe to that, the children that I will have one day will not subscribe to that, okay? That is not an example of Black greatness, that is not an example of American greatness, it's an example of a broken culture that has been fostered by people that were racists in the 1960s and it's being perpetuated now by people that are race hustlers in 2020.