'Blexit' Event Hosts Prominent Black Activist Ann Coulter

Candace Owens hosts a "conference" to celebrate Black people "exiting" the Democratic Party -- and the audience is overwhelmingly white people. Of course.
By Frances Langum
We believe it is the YouTube channel that misspelled Ann Coulter's first name.

So Fox News personality Candace Owens held an event in Los Angeles over the weekend to encourage "Blexit," black voters exiting the Democratic Party.

The name "Blexit" is in dispute, however, as a liberal group lays claim to the name dating back to 2016.

Notice something about the Los Angeles/Candace Owens attendees?

And we didn't post Ann Coulter's sixteen-minute speech but you can search for it on YouTube. If you want.

I'd be fascinated to see who sponsored this travesty, as admission was free and we know that's not what Ann Coulter works for.

Maybe she did a book signing after for "In Trump We Trust" lol.


