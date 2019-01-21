'Blexit' Event Hosts Prominent Black Activist Ann Coulter

So Fox News personality Candace Owens held an event in Los Angeles over the weekend to encourage "Blexit," black voters exiting the Democratic Party.

The name "Blexit" is in dispute, however, as a liberal group lays claim to the name dating back to 2016.

Notice something about the Los Angeles/Candace Owens attendees?

Today was the first #BLEXIT rally organized by Candace Owens. If you don't know what BLEXIT is, it's a "movement" to convince African Americans and other people of color to leave the Democratic Party. It didn't go exactly as planned, whoopsie doodle... pic.twitter.com/4ywUoRGhHH — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 20, 2019

And we didn't post Ann Coulter's sixteen-minute speech but you can search for it on YouTube. If you want.

I'd be fascinated to see who sponsored this travesty, as admission was free and we know that's not what Ann Coulter works for.

Maybe she did a book signing after for "In Trump We Trust" lol.

I have seen more African Americans at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/5O4zGeDNqK — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 20, 2019