Trump Is Bleeding Black Support

Donald Trump loves to brag about how Black people love him. This is a lie. It is a provable lie. And yet, he continues to say it. Way back during election 2016, Trump even called Gregory Cheadle "my African-American". And at that time, Cheadle was a proud Republican who supported Trump.

Now? That has changed. In fact he has decided to leave the GOP for good and plans to run for Congress as an independent in California’s 1st Congressional District. Quite the 180.

Here is a bit of the interview with Cheadle and Craig Melvin:

CHEADLE: I wrote the President early on in his administration saying in effect "if you treat blacks well, you have my support." As we all know, as time went on, his relationship with the Black community just dissipated and here we are today. It's a mess. MELVIN: Well, what led to the dissipation, as you put it, of that relationship between the President and the African-American community? CHEADLE: Well, you know, when you look at the Colin Kaepernick debacle, taking a knee and the President's response to that was just abhorrent. It was just beyond words as far as the anger that I felt and the disappointment that I felt that he would take such a low shot at this whole event and just become so callous and indifferent to the plight of Black people. MELVIN: What about Charlottesville? CHEADLE: Well, it's the same thing. Charlottesville was a nightmare as well and, you know, to call those people nice people, it was a large mistake on his part. MELVIN: And there was the time that he told people of color to go back to the crime infested places from which they came. CHEADLE: And the s-hole nations, yes. MELVIN: And then the rat eroded infested and the rodent infested mess in Baltimore. CHEADLE: Right. MELVIN: You didn't speak out after any of those instances. CHEADLE: One of the things that happens is I'm not that big of a figure. On Facebook I could say things, but for some reason now I've got press... even back then I was opposed to what he was doing.

MELVIN: Do you think the President of the United States is a racist? CHEADLE: The growing up a racist was one who employed violence and hatred. I don't see him as a racist, per se, but I do see him with a white superiority complex. When you look at his cabinet, his interns, his corporations with the posse of Black people in there. I would say he has a white superiority complex. Because of that white superiority complex, the rules are written by whites and enforced by whites. So when one has a white superiority complex, that adds to the frustration for everyone else because there is no longer a level playing field.

And here is another grifting Black supporter of Trump's getting *dragged* on a panel by rapper TI. And wow, it is glorious.

Candace Owens could not answer TI when he asked her "when America was great" but remember, she could tell us about how Hitler wanted to make Germany great again.

Cheadle saw the light and realized that Trump is a racist, hateful bigot. Will Candace ever come to the same realization? Probably not. She is in it for the money, honey. In fact, I bet she would be honored for Trump to call her "my African-American".

Some people recognize when they are being used as a token, others don't seem to mind.