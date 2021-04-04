Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Candace Owens Is Tired Of Teachers Calling Out Racism

Conservative activist Candace Owens on Sunday argued that children should not be allowed to go to schools that teach how "not to be a racist."
By David

Conservative activist Candace Owens on Sunday argued that children should not be allowed to go to schools that teach how "not to be a racist."

During an appearance on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo misleadingly praised former President Donald Trump for his "big showing" among Black voters in 2020.

For her part, Owens suggested that it is a win for Republicans if Latino men are lured into following QAnon.

"All of this makes sense to us [conservatives]," she opined. "Calling everybody a racist and a white supremacist, it's getting pretty old. You have to deliver and you have to make their communities better, which Democrats are not doing."

Bartiromo then claimed schools are encouraging people who "identify as white" to "come to a meeting because we want to make sure you can thrive and strive not to be a racist."

"They're assuming every kid is a racist!" Bartiromo exclaimed.

Owens pointed out that former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had taken her kids out of school due to anti-racism curriculum.

"I truly believe that it's time for us to pull our kids out of school," she insisted. "And I know people say, 'Not all of us can afford to do that.' The country wasn't built on people having a lot of money when they were home schooling."

"We're starting to see this more and more," Owens continued. "It's indoctrination that's happening. They're trying to fuel race issues in this country. They're trying to teach this Marxist ideology."

According to the conservative activist, children are "learning how to hate white people" instead of science and mathematics.

"It's a Democrat [sic] longterm strategy and it's finally coming into fruition," she explained.

"This has got to stop!" Bartiromo agreed before claiming that Democrats are "dividing" the country with H.R. 1, an election integrity bill.

"I'm so tired of Black Americans, Hispanic Americans being used to further the Democrat [sic] power and everything the Democrats want to do," Owens said. "They tell you it's going to help you, that it's to combat voter suppression. Well votes are not being suppressed. This is what the left always does. They make it sound good, when in fact they're actually after the exact opposite. When I hear them saying that they're trying to combat voter suppression, I almost know -- I always know that what they're actually after is suppressing votes themselves and making sure that they stay in power."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team