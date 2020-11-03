Candace Owens FINALLY Speaks The Truth: 'I'm For Mob Rule'

Sometimes you are watching an interview on live tv and you hear something that makes you turn your head and you think "did I really just hear what I think I heard" and you grab the remote to rewind to see if you really did hear what you thought you heard and then you realize it was a glorious self own and you can't stop laughing and so you rewind the video and watch it a third time.

This is one of those times.

"You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order," says Owens. "And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I'll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump."

OOPS. And TUCKER CARLSON AGREED. LOL

"Amen. Nicely put," Tucker nodded.

Candace "Hitler wasn't that bad" Owens literally said the quiet part out loud. And Tucker congratulates her because he doesn't quite realize that what she said was...honest in a bad way.

Twitter really enjoyed it too:

Why is she dressed as Aunt Lydia? Halloween is over...for once she let her true beliefs show — Howard McCarley (@howardmccarley) November 3, 2020

Ah yes Candace the hero of the right, who also happens to just think Hitler went a little too far.



Nothing like some authoritarianism with a little touch of antisemtism — Pointy End ☘️ ( Wear a mask please) (@Pointy_Ends) November 3, 2020

TFW you're almost done being paid to lie. — Nathaniel Gardner 🇺🇸 (@tkdcoach) November 3, 2020

Glorious. Just glorious.