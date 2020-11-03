Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Candace Owens FINALLY Speaks The Truth: 'I'm For Mob Rule'

Candace Owens joined Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour on Monday and finally said the quiet part out loud.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Sometimes you are watching an interview on live tv and you hear something that makes you turn your head and you think "did I really just hear what I think I heard" and you grab the remote to rewind to see if you really did hear what you thought you heard and then you realize it was a glorious self own and you can't stop laughing and so you rewind the video and watch it a third time.

This is one of those times.

"You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order," says Owens. "And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I'll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump."

OOPS. And TUCKER CARLSON AGREED. LOL

"Amen. Nicely put," Tucker nodded.

Candace "Hitler wasn't that bad" Owens literally said the quiet part out loud. And Tucker congratulates her because he doesn't quite realize that what she said was...honest in a bad way.

Twitter really enjoyed it too:

Glorious. Just glorious.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Candace Owens' Self-Own

Candace Owens' Self-Own

Owens: "You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order. And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I'll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump." Tucker: "Amen. Nicely put."
Nov 03, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.