Trump Plans White House COVID Superspreader Event 2 This Weekend

After at least 11 (so far) attendees of Superspreader 1, the White House event celebrating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, have tested positive, Trump has plans for a sequel. He's not letting the fact that he coughed his way through a Hannity interview last night get in the way:

From ABC News:

The event will feature "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order" by the president, according to an invite obtained by ABC News and confirmed by two White House sources familiar with the planning. The gathering is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House in conjunction with a previously planned event organized by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens' group Blexit, a campaign to urge Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, sources said. Trump according to a source is expected to address the crowd from the balcony of the White House. With just days separating the president from his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, experts fear this type of event threatens to exacerbate the crisis already engulfing the White House and further spread the disease. On Wednesday, ABC News reported that the coronavirus outbreak had infected "34 White House staffers and other contacts" in recent days, citing an internal government memo.

According to The New York Times, hundreds are expected to attend.

But wait, there’s more. Trump also plans to hold a rally in Florida Monday evening at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. All are welcome so long as you agree, in writing, to “assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”