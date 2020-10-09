Trump Coughs And Hacks His Way Through Hannity Interview

In a wild and conspiratorial interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Donald Trump refused to directly answer twice when the Fox News host asked when he was tested for COVID-19.

When Hannity first asked about his testing, Trump rambled through the medications he was taking and praising the doctors at his disposal.

Hannity, who is Trump's Fox chief of staff had to ask a second time if and when Trump had a test after his diagnosis for coronavirus and Trump said he hasn’t been tested for it since he went into Walter Reed but he probably would get a test Friday.

As the interview resumed you can hear phlegm deep in his chest as he hacked his way through several segments of the interview which included insane rants about tiny fish, turning America into a ninth world country and wanting to demolish buildings and replace them with little windows.

“I mean, they literally want to take buildings down and rebuild them with tiny little windows. OK, little windows so you can’t see out, can’t see the light.”

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, “So they’ve got to keep a close eye on him. I mean this is, this isn’t political intrigue, this is just decent humanity at this point. He sounds sick. And he’s 74 years and this is a serious disease.”