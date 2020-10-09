Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Coughs And Hacks His Way Through Hannity Interview

In a wild and conspiratorial interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Donald Trump refused to directly answer twice when the Fox News host asked when he was tested for COVID-19.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

In a wild and conspiratorial interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Donald Trump refused to directly answer twice when the Fox News host asked when he was tested for COVID-19.

When Hannity first asked about his testing, Trump rambled through the medications he was taking and praising the doctors at his disposal.

Hannity, who is Trump's Fox chief of staff had to ask a second time if and when Trump had a test after his diagnosis for coronavirus and Trump said he hasn’t been tested for it since he went into Walter Reed but he probably would get a test Friday.

As the interview resumed you can hear phlegm deep in his chest as he hacked his way through several segments of the interview which included insane rants about tiny fish, turning America into a ninth world country and wanting to demolish buildings and replace them with little windows.

“I mean, they literally want to take buildings down and rebuild them with tiny little windows. OK, little windows so you can’t see out, can’t see the light.”

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, “So they’ve got to keep a close eye on him. I mean this is, this isn’t political intrigue, this is just decent humanity at this point. He sounds sick. And he’s 74 years and this is a serious disease.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.