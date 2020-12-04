Trump Has Abdicated His Duty As President And Thousands Are Dying Because Of Him

States around the country are set to impose new restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, while leadership in the federal government has abandoned the fight.

Looking at Trump's Twitter feed from the last 24 hours, the outgoing president has not mentioned coronavirus once, but instead continues to promote wacky conspiracy theories and outright lies about his election loss.

The only dead Americans he had the courage to tweet about were those he worried had voted from the grave against him in the November election.

“Nevada 'fraud': 1,500 ‘dead’ voters, 42,248 voted ‘multiple times,’ RV camps as 'homes'” https://t.co/lBpB89tA3I — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

Manu Raju points out that Trump is refusing to work any longer except to release 46-minute insane Facebook videos denouncing the integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump’s Friday has been like most of his days post-election: “THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled,” WH says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2020

When asked what Trump has been doing about COVID, this was McEnany's answer:

Here was Press Sec’s response when I asked her to share examples of President Trump offering any recent public leadership on Covid. There have been no recent tweets or remarks that acknowledge a rise in cases, and his entire feed today was dedicated to elex/voter fraud claims: pic.twitter.com/LWeUApeK2g — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 4, 2020

Susan Glasser in the New Yorker writes:

On Wednesday, more than three thousand Americans died because of the coronavirus, the nation’s deadliest day yet during the pandemic. The same day, the President of the United States chose to release, on social media, a forty-six-minute videotaped address from the White House. He called it possibly “the most important speech I’ve ever made.” The pandemic’s grim toll was never mentioned. Donald Trump in defeat, it turns out, is even more whiny, dishonest, and self-absorbed than he was before his decisive loss to Biden a month ago.

Trump sycophants like Stuart Varney have attacked President-elect Joe Biden for saying he'll ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

That's not a federal order, but a request.

A much-needed request, especially when the so-called president refuses to offer guidance to even his QAnon followers.

Why is it so difficult for Trump to say wear a mask whenever you have to leave your home, try to limit contact with others by using social distancing, and make sure you continually wash your hands?

Trump is a famous germophobe and this seems like an easy task even for this narcissistic crybaby.

But to Trump, that means he's admitting defeat since he spent months attacking the CDC< their scientists and their guidelines.

And Americans are his sacrificial lambs during his hissy fit.

Where is the Republican's leadership over Trump's failed leadership and maniacal actions?

Where are the Republican Gabriel Sterlings from Congress?