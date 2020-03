It's a rare day at Crooks and Liars when we start a post agreeing with Charlie Sykes, but these are rare times:

I’ve known this guy for years. He’s lost his f**king mind .... pic.twitter.com/8yX78lGg6h — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 16, 2020

Yep, David Clarke HAS lost his effing mind.

GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW!

If government doesn’t stop this foolishness...STAY IN THE STREETS.

END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

THIS IS AN EXPLOITATION OF A CRISIS. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

I expect he's been taken off of Fox and has to get his attention fix any way he can -- yep, definite anger at "Fox Management."

Conservative voices remaining at FOX News Channel know they are on a short leash & the slightest provocation of the LIBERAL MURDOCH BOYS running the news will have them taken off the air. @seanhannity @IngrahamAngle @TuckerCarlson @JudgeJeanine work looking over their shoulders. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Don't forget to wash your head with lots of SOROS!

Not ONE media outlet has asked about George Soros’s involvement in this FLU panic. He is SOMEWHERE involved in this. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Twitter responds:

Who had David Clarke, Jr. in the "Blame The Coronavirus On The Jews" pool?



My money was on a white nationalist, but Clarke proves that ALL of the crazies are predictably unpredictable! — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 16, 2020

Look, you can snort cocaine or sniff glue, but you really shouldn't do both. — Billy Brooksher (@Mr_Brooksher) March 15, 2020