Trump Has Lost His Damn Mind, Part Infinity

Migrants Have Military-Grade Weapons In Colorado! Hide the dogs, hide the cats!
By John AmatoOctober 23, 2024

There is no lie Donald Trump will not tell repeatedly if he believes it aids in his reelection, merchandising or fundraising.

During a gathering in Doral, Florida with MAGA Latinos Tuesday, Trump talked about the thousands of rapists and murderers he claims have come across the border to ravage your women, children, and villages.

A lie that will not be denied, Trump again discussed the already debunked story of Venezuelan immigrant gang members taking over buildings in Colorado.

The new wrinkle and the added lie is that they now, somehow possess military grade weapons to do so.

TRUMP: These are gang members that are so violent.

And you see it's happening in Aurora, in Colorado, where you have a governor who's a radical left governor who's petrified of the whole situation.

And they have military-style weapons. They have weapons that are of military quality.

Somebody said it might be a step up. It's called a Supreme, a military Supreme.

It's, they have weapons and they're taking over apartment complexes and everything.

These gangs come from Venezuela, largely.

When Trump says somebody, he means a Russian bot.

And our Beltway media remains mute on his wild rantings, just accepting them as some sort of weird aberration that means nothing.

The Aurora Police Chief refutes Demented Donald's claims.

