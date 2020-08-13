Tucker Carlson Has Lost His Damn Mind, Part Infinity

C'mon Tucker. Rein it in. Or at least PACE YOURSELF.

There's 82 days left in the presidential campaign and you're already claiming that Kamala Harris wants to kill whitey? Really?

Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So put together her two statements on this subject. Young people are stupid, and that's why we need more of them to vote. And it makes sense, in fact, when the entire electorate is as passive as Joe Biden has become, you can pretty much do what you want. You can wield total control. That's what Harris is arguing. Say what you will about that position, but it is not in any sense moderate. It's radical. And many of Harris' views are, whether you like them or not. Consider this tape in which she explains how the federal government should respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Again, whatever you think of Affirmative Action, it's likely you never imagined Affirmative Action would be applied to life-saving medical treatment. But Kamala Harris thinks it should be. ... So we make decisions about where the resources should go to keep people from dying on the basis of skin color. So only people of a certain color get the vaccine, for example. That's what she's arguing. Now, this is a lot of things. It's immoral. It's unconstitutional, obviously. But above all it is definitely not moderate.

Fox News can't make up it's mind between Kamala Harris, witch-monster who wants to put all of us in prison, or Kamala Harris, radical liberal who will use tax dollars for a Black felon takeover of the justice system.

It would be amusing if 35% of Americans did NOT call Tucker's show "the news."