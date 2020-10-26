Politics
White House Plans Swearing In, Victory Party For Amy 'Covid' Barrett Tonight

They're working on hosting an outdoor event for a ceremonial swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court shortly after her confirmation vote, administration sources told ABC News.
By Susie Madrak

So the thinking seems to be that making a big deal out of Amy Covid Barrett's confirmation will somehow motivate the Republican evangelical base. (Even though I saw at several evangelicals state Barrett's confirmation "made it safe" for them to vote for Joe Biden.)

The effect is has on me is, it makes me want to make them pay. It was not only an illegitimate process, but now they're spiking the ball in the end zone?

It makes me want to donate, and it makes me want to phone bank for every single Democrat out there. It makes me want to wipe that smirk off Mitch McConnell's face. The first thing I did when I read this last night was to make another donation to Amy McGrath, who is now one point behind Mitch McConnell.

And I don't think I'm the only person who reacts this way.

I guess we'll find out.

