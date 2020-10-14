Politics
Internet Recoils In Horror Over Barrett's Ruling That Saying N-word Doesn't Make Workplace ‘Hostile’

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.
By David
In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

The AP reported:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.

Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.

Read some of the comments below.

