McEnany Touts Amy Coney Barrett's 'Character' As Reason For 'Easy' Confirmation

Trump's former press secretary made believe the Amy Coney Barrett nomination was universally easy because of her high character when it was possibly the most disgraceful event in Supreme Court history.

Fox News' Outnumbered discussed the breaking news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring when Kayleigh McEnany gaslighted Trump's despicable actions after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McEnany said the best course was for President Biden to nominate a justice immediately before the midterms.

Then McEnany began gaslighting the horrific hypocritical actions of Republicans in Congress as soon as RBG died.

"I was in the White House when we nominated the Supreme Court justice just before the presidential election and that was justice Amy Coney Barrett," she said.



This happened during the pandemic and many members attending their celebration caught the virus,..

McEnany continued, "That's about as clean as a nomination you could have and about as easy of a political victory you could have when you have a nominee of such character."

Character?

The chutzpah!

Remember when Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Senate Republicans said they would never support a Supreme Court nomination during a presidential election cycle?

Their word is meaningless.

Trump and Senate Republicans rushed through this nomination as fast as they could before the 2020 election. The hearings were meaningless since the GOP had a slim majority in the Senate. McConnell used the Thrumond rule, which isn't a real rule to block Obama court nominees and they did it to Garland.

Sen. Graham and McConnell blocked Garland from even having a meeting in 2016 with them because we were ten months out of an election when Antonin Scalia died.

Steve Benen remembered Graham's words as we all do.