Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation To SCOTUS Means Dems MUST Expand The Court (UPDATED)

As I write this, the Senate is getting ready to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. They are just waiting for the prime time moment to do it so they can bask in the sun. Vice President Mike Pence will not be presiding over the Senate because the superspreader event does not come until later tonight when they have a party outside where they get to hug each other for killing off healthcare and making sure coathangers are back in vogue.

There is only one thing left to do: Vote like our lives depend on it, take the White House and the Senate and expand the court. And it's not just me saying it. It's people like Angus King and Chris Coons, hardly liberal lions in the Senate.

Here's King, just today:

Sen. Angus King with the facts: The size of the Supreme Court is not fixed in the Constitution. It's up to the Congress. It's changed seven times over our history. pic.twitter.com/IXmedoT4Vn — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 26, 2020

Nevertheless, they persisted and they will confirm her minutes from now. Welcome, Handmaid to the United States Supreme Court. She will be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas, who should have been impeached for concealing his wife's ill-gotten gains against the Affordable Care Act back before it was passed. But he wasn't.

Assuming that between now and next Tuesday, we work like hell to turn out the vote and get more Dems elected to the Senate and put Biden in the White House, the next work to be done is to expand the court which means getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate. And we have to do it in a way that won't boomerang on Dems. To that end, I'm asking each one of you to read these FAQs and get them solidly in your head so you can talk to your friends, neighbors and relatives about it in order to shape public opinion before Fox News gets at them.

Here's an example of an explanation for expanding the court from the We Demand Justice FAQ:

The current partisan Court broke democracy by shattering the Voting Rights Act, allowing unlimited unaccountable money in politics, and permitting hyper-partisan gerrymandering. It was able to do so because Senate leadership stole the Supreme Court in 2016. Unless we right these wrongs by expanding the Court, it will be all but impossible for Congress to restore democracy.

Read the rest. All of these points are good and we need to be a HUGE echo chamber to drown out the wingers. It's OUR turn to fix what Republicans broke.

Otherwise, there's what we all have to look forward to, at least those of us who are not oligarchs:

And Democrats? This isn't optional. At all. YOU MUST DO THIS.

UPDATE: Here is another reason why:

BREAKING: Supreme Court sides with Republicans to block voting accommodations in Wisconsin. The vote is 5-3. — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 26, 2020

UPDATE 2: The deed is done, as predicted above. Only Republicans voted for her. The final count was 52-48. Now hold your rage, memorize those FAQs and be ready to unleash it.