LIVE: Watch Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing

The controversial Supreme Court nominee will face her first day of hearings.
By Susie Madrak

Watch right-wing Amy Coney Barrett as she faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Some advice for Senate Democrats from Zac Petkanas, former Clinton aide:

The only thing that can stop Barrett's nomination now is if we make a vote to confirm her so toxic that senators worry about dooming the Republican Party if they go through with it.

That requires strict message discipline focused on the issue that will hurt her chances the most: the fact that she will likely be the deciding vote on the Supreme Court in the case to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed more than 210,000 people in the United States.

Of all the reasons to oppose her, this is by far the most powerful.

Recent polling commissioned by the health care advocacy group Protect Our Care concluded that the majority of voters chose health care or the coronavirus as one of the two most important issues in their votes for president and Congress in November. Furthermore, the study found that the Affordable Care Act is widely popular.

