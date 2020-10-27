Republicans Believe Democrats Won't Retaliate For Court Packing. They're Wrong

Last night, the Robot Judge was ceremonially installed into the Supreme Court (and probably even given fresh batteries). And Democrats are furious, as Rachel Maddow detailed.

"I'll tell you one of the things that the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the Senate tonight was, the next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, meaning the Senate, you -- meaning you, Republicans -- will have forfeited the right to tell us how to run that majority."

She said Senator Chris Coons is talking about in terms of "rebalancing the courts" is what the Democrats are talking about, and they've tried to demonize this issue in the presidential race, calling it "court packing" and all of these other things.

"But over the past eight years, Mitch McConnell in particular and the Republicans in the Senate in general have embarked on a radical transformation of the judiciary. And they did it through cutthroat tactics and radical hypocrisy. If Democrats just decide they're going to live with those consequences and not fighting fire with fire, they're essentially disarming themselves in politics and letting McConnell's way run things for Republicans and not for the other side," Maddow said.

"I think that when you let the -- when you force the pendulum that far to one side, and anyone who is not expecting that once there's a Democratic Senate majority and a Democrat in the White House is kidding themselves. It's coming."

Even Trump knows it's coming. I can't wait.

