Trump On Amy Coney Barrett: 'I Guess She Maybe Would' Kill Abortion Rights

President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strike down "Roe v. Wade" and the right to have an abortion.
President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strike down Roe v. Wade and the right to have an abortion.

Trump made the remarks in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox & Friends after host Pete Hegseth noted that the president had previously said that his Supreme Court picks would "automatically" overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I didn't think it was for me to discuss that with her," Trump explained. "Because it's something that she's going to be ruling on. And this is what I was told -- although, I would have had the right to do that."

"But if you look at her past actions and rulings, I guess, she maybe would be in the category that you mentioned," he added. "I don't know. I can say this, that she is certainly conservative in her views and her rulings. And we'll have to see how that all works out."

